Former Tiger finds new home in pro football

A former Clemson standout has found a new home in professional football.

The Birmingham Stallions, the defending USFL champion, announced this weekend they have signed T.J. Green.

The former Tiger safety had been drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Draft last month.

Green, a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 (57th overall), was on the Houston Texans’ roster earlier this year. In 41 career NFL games, he has posted 103 total tackles (5 for loss), five quarterback hits and four passes defended.

At Clemson from 2013-15, Green had 162 tackles, one interception and 24 kickoff returns for 505 yards over 26 games (16 starts) on defense in his career.

The Stallions will kick off their 2023 season on Saturday, April 15,

Free Agent Signings: •DE Darrion Daniels, Nebraska/Oklahoma St.

•S T.J. Green, Clemson — CHAMPIONSTALLIONS (@USFLStallions) December 16, 2022

Grateful for all opportunities that I’ve been blessed with. Without God, I am nobody. Blessed to be able to still perform at an ELITE level 🙏🏾 It’s been a while. I’m coming back home to Alabama. 🥷🏽👿 @USFLStallions 🐎 — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) December 16, 2022

