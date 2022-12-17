Klubnik has high praise for Turner

Freshman Cole Turner and Cade Klubnik were the talk of the town after Clemson whipped North Carolina to win the ACC Championship. Fans may have been surprised by Turner’s player but Klubnik was not.

“He has only played football for three years and receiver two. But he is just an athlete. That really is what he is. He is a guy that is dependable and a guy that I can trust that if I throw it out there he is going to go get it,” said Klubnik.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder caught three passes for a team-best 101 yards, including a 68-yarder from fellow freshman Cade Klubnik that set up Clemson’s second touchdown in its 39-10 rout of North Carolina.

Clemson held Turner to use him late in the season so he will be able to redshirt.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

