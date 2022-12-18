Clemson offer ‘would be a dream’ for local recruit turned Georgia athlete

A local product, who now competes in the Peach State, made his first recruiting trip to Tiger Town recently.

Trey Horne, a standout prospect in the 2024 class, attended Clemson’s regular season finale against rival South Carolina on Nov. 26 as an unofficial visitor.

“That was my first visit (to Clemson) as a recruit,” Horne told The Clemson Insider. “I grew up in the area, so I’ve been to a few Clemson games as a fan in the past.”

Horne played at nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) before transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.) ahead of his junior season this year.

When he was in The Valley last month, Tiger fans made a big impression on the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete.

“My favorite thing about Clemson is the fans and how involved everyone is,” he said. “There’s constantly chants going around the stadium and it’s just orange everywhere.”

Horne had the chance to interact with a number of Clemson staffers while on campus, including safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

“I got to meet a lot of new coaches, along with speaking with Coach Conn,” Horne said. “He was telling about the history of the USC game and all it meant.”

Horne is coming off a highly productive junior campaign during which he posted 2,200 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games. He runs a 4.31-second 40-yard dash and is drawing interest from Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Liberty, while Kentucky, Appalachian State, Marshall, Buffalo, UL Monroe, Georgia Southern, Charlotte, Navy, Army, Air Force and Eastern Kentucky have already offered him.

According to Horne, Conn and the Tigers are recruiting him as an athlete.

“We’ve talked about playing safety, receiver,” he said.

“They told me I can play football and could play any position on the field,” he added. “I just recently started getting in contact with them though.”

Horne said he definitely plans to return to Clemson this summer but might even come back to check out a practice in the spring.

A future offer from the Tigers “would be a dream” for the talented recruit who grew up not far from campus.

“Going on a visit taught me a lot about how Clemson does their recruiting process different from other schools,” he said. “But a Clemson offer is the home school, so an offer would be a dream.”

