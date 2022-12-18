Gallman's roller coaster continues

The Seattle Seahawks have resigned a former Clemson running back to their practice squad.

The Seahawks have resigned Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, just a few days after releasing him from the practice squad — which came just a week after he was signed to the practice squad initially.

The Seahawks released wide receiver Jaylen Smith, who was the player they released Gallman for a few days ago.

With injuries at running back being a major issue for Seattle at the moment, the Seahawks seem to be a good spot for Gallman if he can stick around.

Seahawks sign Wayne Gallman to practice squad, cut Jaylen Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 17, 2022

Wayne Gallman (RB): Signed to the practice squad by Seattle (SEA) #spotrac #nfl #transactions — The Fantasy Football Robot (@theffrobot) December 18, 2022

