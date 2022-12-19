Former Tiger finds new NFL home

A little over a week after being released by the NFL team that drafted him, a former Clemson All-American has already found a new home in the league.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they have signed offensive guard John Simpson to their practice squad.

Simpson was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 10.

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft (109th overall), Simpson started all 17 of the Raiders’ games a season ago but was mostly a reserve for the team this season, starting only two of 11 games.

At Clemson, Simpson played both guard positions for the Tigers in 2017 before earning the starting role. He helped Clemson post a 29-1 record during his two seasons as a full-time starter. The North Charleston, S.C., native played 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his career as a Tiger (2016-19). He earned consensus All-America status in 2019.

We have signed G John Simpson to the practice squad and released OLB Julian Stanford from the practice squad.https://t.co/sd3aPU4Ra1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

