Tyler Davis draws 'aspirational NFL comp' to a former Tiger

One of Clemson’s stud defensive tackles drew a comparison to an active NFL Tiger.

NFL.com recently published a 2023 NFL Draft article with aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects.

NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter, who authored the article, listed former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as the aspirational NFL comp for Tiger senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

“Jarrett was a Clemson Tiger, but that’s not why I compare him to Davis,” Reuter wrote. “He measured under 6-foot-1 and weighed 304 pounds at the combine, winding up as a fifth-round pick who would ultimately prove to be one of the biggest steals of the 2015 NFL Draft. Davis is similar in his lack of elite size and his ability to beat single blocks from multiple spots up front, lining up everywhere from the nose to the 5-technique. They’re both explosive off the snap and able to chase down ball-carriers. If Davis stays healthy and is allowed to attack one gap, I expect him to be a productive pro.” Davis, who has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, recently earned second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has 24 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the season. The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 4, 2023 and will be televised on NFL Network. The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29. Despite not using a redshirt in four years since signing with the Tigers in 2019, Davis has another year of eligibility remaining if he wants to use it. He said following the team’s practice last Tuesday that he isn’t sure what the future holds for him beyond the Orange Bowl, which Davis will play in. “Just weigh all of my options, talk to my family and see what’s going to happen,” Davis said.

