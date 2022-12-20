Momma Higgins with some sage wisdom for Tee

The Cincinnati Bengals came back from 17 down to beat the Tampa Bay Bucs, 34-23, on Sunday — and Tee Higgins was a major part of that, catching five passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. The former Clemson star receiver also caught a slant from quarterback Joe Burrow for a two-point conversion.

Despite that, his mom was not too pleased with a few drops from her son, and she went to Twitter to let him know. She did finish the exchange by saying he balled out, and she was super proud of him. However, it was pretty funny seeing the back-and-forth exchange:

Dang my bad moms! You right.🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/MOJzRCGGGN — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) December 19, 2022

Tee Higgins is that dude pic.twitter.com/kSg0yq6sXi — Matt (@CoachMinich) December 19, 2022

TEE HIGGINS IS BACK 🔥

pic.twitter.com/zyZs2emCPp — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

