Sammy Watkins already picked up by NFL team

It didn’t take long for this former Clemson star to get picked up by another NFL team.

After being released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Sammy Watkins has reportedly been claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran wide receiver is familiar with the Ravens, having played with them in 2021 before signing a one-year deal with the Packers this past offseason. Last season in Baltimore, Watkins posted 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins had 13 catches for 206 yards in nine games this season. He had a season-high 93 receiving yards against the Chicago Bears back in Week 2 before being placed on injured reserve in late September due to a hamstring injury and missing several games. He saw just 11 total snaps across the last two games he played between Weeks 12 and 13.

Watkins has recorded 361 receptions for 5,265 yards and 34 touchdowns over his NFL career (2014-22) with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens and Packers since being selected by the Bills with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship team.

The #Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

#Ravens have claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers, a source tells @theScore. Watkins was released yesterday by the #Packers. I’m told that several teams, including the #Giants, were interested in the veteran WR. Total pro who really helped Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson in GB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 20, 2022

