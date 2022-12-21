Clemson lands player from transfer portal

Clemson has added a new player from the transfer portal.

Transfer quarterback Paul Tyson is officially in the fold for the Tigers.

Clemson Football announced the addition of Tyson on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

Tyson, a former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback, visited Clemson recently.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound graduate transfer appeared in 13 games with the Crimson Tide in 2021, backing up Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young last season. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 150 yards in limited action, showing flashes of elite arm strength.

A product of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, Tyson was rated as a consensus four-star prospect by the major outlets. He was the No. 9 pro-style quarterback and 17th-rated player from the state of Alabama by 247Sports.

He is the great grandson of legendary Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

