Clemson set to ink another outstanding signing class

Another year, another strong signing class for Dabo Swinney and company.

With the early signing period kicking off today, Swinney and the Tigers are set to ink another outstanding group of prospects.

Clemson came into the day with the hay pretty much in the barn for its 2023 class, so to speak. All 25 of the Tigers’ commitments coming into the day are expected to sign today, with just one uncommitted target left in Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.) running back Jamarius Haynes, who is expected to sign with his school of choice today.

This marks Clemson’s biggest signing class since the 2019 class, which consisted of 29 recruits, and the Tigers were able to meet a lot of team needs with this year’s group that entered today ranked among the top 10 recruiting classes in the country by all the major recruiting services.

At the start of the day, Clemson’s 2023 class checked in at No. 8 nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, while it was ranked No. 10 by both the 247Sports Composite and ESPN.

Clemson’s class is headlined offensively by Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) quarterback Christopher Vizzina, the No. 6 quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive tackle Peter Woods highlights a defensive line haul that also features five-star tackle Vic Burley, four-star tackle Stephiylan Green and four-star ends Tomarrion Parker, AJ Hoffler and David Ojiegbe.

Recruiting at quarterback and in the trenches is always imperative to eventual success on the field, and the Tigers checked those boxes emphatically by bringing in high-end talent. Clemson also landed a trio of four-star offensive linemen in Harris Sewell, Ian Reed and Zechariah Owens.

Not only is Clemson’s 2023 class talented, but it’s deep as well.

Nine members of Clemson’s class are ESPN 300 prospects, while the Tigers’ class includes 11 members of the Rivals250: Vizzina (No. 53 overall prospect nationally per Rivals), Woods (No. 54), Burley (No. 69), cornerback Avieon Terrell (No. 99), Green (No. 100), Sewell (No. 108), linebacker Dee Crayton (No. 159), Reed (No. 160), Parker (No. 175), Owens (No. 197) and cornerback Branden Strozier (No. 213).

Four members of Clemson’s class are top-100 national prospects according to the 247Sports Composite rankings (Woods, Vizzina, Burley, Parker), with Woods (No. 33), Vizzina (No. 39) and Burley (No. 55) all ranking among the top 55. Eight members of the class rank among the top 250 prospects in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson fans should be pumped up about this class in today’s world of NIL. This was a key class, and the Tigers got some key pieces that are much harder to get these days.

It’s another impressive haul for the Tigers, whose recruiting classes have finished in the top 15 of at least one primary recruiting service (ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports) every year since 2011.

