Former Tiger earns first Pro Bowl selection

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and a former Clemson standout earned his first career Pro Bowl nod. Dexter Lawrence was named a Pro Bowl selection as a reserve. He was selected for the first time in his four-year career, and according to Giants.com, became the first New York Giants defensive lineman to get selected since end Jason Pierre-Paul in 2012, and the first interior lineman to receive the honor since nose tackle Erik Howard in 1990. Lawrence has a career-high 6.5 sacks this season. He leads all Giants defensive linemen with 57 tackles (26 solo) and has a team-high 24 quarterback hits while also posting five tackles for loss, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. There’s a new Pro Bowl format this year, with the new event being called “The Pro Bowl Games” that will be a weeklong skills competition and flag football game. That flag football game will be held in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5.

