What They Are Saying: Clemson's 2023 signing class

Clemson locked up another star-studded recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

There’s plenty of buzz on social media regarding Clemson’s 2023 signing class and the Tigers’ new additions. Check out some of what they’re saying:

It’s a great day to be a CLEMSON TIGER! Excited to be adding TOUGHNESS, DISCIPLINE, SPEED, PLAYMAKING ABILITY & LOVE FOR THE GAME to our WR room and program. The best is yet to come! #We2Deep23 — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) December 21, 2022

It’s official… I’m ready for it it’s time pic.twitter.com/XAcKaj0EXj — Avieon (@nationwide_av) December 21, 2022

Lol he been one of my fav players for years… him coming here makes it even better 😂🤞🏾 https://t.co/8kAWCYazlL — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 21, 2022

It’s official 😁🐅 — Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) December 21, 2022

Officially a Tiger!! To say I’m blessed is an understatement…let’s get to work!!#GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/XkYYTZxBxt — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) December 21, 2022

All the anger built inside me I can finally let it out and enjoy the ride !! #TIGER🫡 pic.twitter.com/ktBX4dfKJl — Shelton Lewis (@SheltonLewis14) December 21, 2022

Officially a clemson tiger, this is crazy 🐅 — Misun ( TINK ) Kelley (@Themisunkelley) December 21, 2022

As a graduate myself, I know what Clemson can do and the opportunities it provides to young men. That’s what gets me excited when I see this class of new Tigers. The opportunity to be great! #We2Deep23 — Zach Fulmer (@CoachZachFulmer) December 21, 2022

one of the best decisions I made was deciding to go play for @ClemsonFB. love seeing all the new guys start their journeys and join the Clemson Family. #ALLIN — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 21, 2022

Seeing all of the new additions to @ClemsonFB has got us fired up ‼️#We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/5fPLtfuZJz — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 21, 2022

