What They Are Saying: Clemson's 2023 signing class

Clemson locked up another star-studded recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period.
There’s plenty of buzz on social media regarding Clemson’s 2023 signing class and the Tigers’ new additions. Check out some of what they’re saying:
Welcome to The Jungle 🐅#We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/ELzfn0X6Gx
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 21, 2022
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) December 21, 2022
#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/GuZouoFV6V
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) December 21, 2022
All In! Clemson has landed a big-time signal caller, check out Christopher Vizzina's Panini #Elite11 QB Breakdown!@vizzina2 || @ClemsonFB#We2Deep23🐅 pic.twitter.com/1okliLedaL
— Elite11 (@Elite11) December 21, 2022
They don’t know what’s coming @vizzina2 https://t.co/cRhjyjIP7m
— Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) December 21, 2022
Another 5-star in the house for Clemson https://t.co/MAOazmQkPD pic.twitter.com/4IDn6bJfSz
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) December 21, 2022
Officially Official ✍🏾 https://t.co/a5vPCfcvHQ
— Tyler Brown (@Tylerbrownn2) December 21, 2022
It’s a great day to be a CLEMSON TIGER! Excited to be adding TOUGHNESS, DISCIPLINE, SPEED, PLAYMAKING ABILITY & LOVE FOR THE GAME to our WR room and program. The best is yet to come! #We2Deep23
— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) December 21, 2022
It’s finally official! I’m ALL IN!!🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/Y4CBbacpxB
— Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) December 21, 2022
Newest @clemsonfb Tiger! @JarvisGreen4_ @wachfox @dfhsfootball pic.twitter.com/V1YNfEybsV
— amanda (@amanda_1815) December 21, 2022
it’s official 🐅🖊 #NSD23
— Olsen Patt Henry (@OlsenPatt) December 21, 2022
It’s official… I’m ready for it it’s time pic.twitter.com/XAcKaj0EXj
— Avieon (@nationwide_av) December 21, 2022
Lol he been one of my fav players for years… him coming here makes it even better 😂🤞🏾 https://t.co/8kAWCYazlL
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 21, 2022
Officially a tiger! ✍🏽🐅 pic.twitter.com/nJLpzgMXXz
— Branden🧙 (@BrandenStrozier) December 21, 2022
Officially A Clemson Tiger Thank You God🐅🧡 @coachski_ @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed pic.twitter.com/dy4KLFqPK7
— David Ojiegbe🥀 (@bigbossdae) December 21, 2022
It’s official 😁🐅
— Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) December 21, 2022
Officially a Tiger!! To say I’m blessed is an understatement…let’s get to work!!#GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/XkYYTZxBxt
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) December 21, 2022
All the anger built inside me I can finally let it out and enjoy the ride !! #TIGER🫡 pic.twitter.com/ktBX4dfKJl
— Shelton Lewis (@SheltonLewis14) December 21, 2022
Officially a clemson tiger, this is crazy 🐅
— Misun ( TINK ) Kelley (@Themisunkelley) December 21, 2022
— Khalil Barnes (@KhalilBarnes7) December 21, 2022
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) December 21, 2022
IM HOME🐅❤️ https://t.co/w5dvlpdGVQ
— Rob Billings (@RobBillings12) December 21, 2022
Dream come true! ALL IN🐅🐅🐅 https://t.co/7268YJ927a
— Dee Crayton🦈 (@Run_DMC8) December 21, 2022
The journey begins 😁 pic.twitter.com/cEpWAt7DSq
— Mr.Death Valley (@NobleJohnson_3) December 21, 2022
Happy to Be Home🧡🐅 https://t.co/1B5For1KbY
— David Ojiegbe🥀 (@bigbossdae) December 21, 2022
HOME🧡💜 •𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖗 𝕳𝖚𝖒𝖇𝖑𝖊• https://t.co/Hn0f1Da1Mj
— Marky ♛ (@markus1dixon) December 21, 2022
As a graduate myself, I know what Clemson can do and the opportunities it provides to young men. That’s what gets me excited when I see this class of new Tigers. The opportunity to be great! #We2Deep23
— Zach Fulmer (@CoachZachFulmer) December 21, 2022
one of the best decisions I made was deciding to go play for @ClemsonFB. love seeing all the new guys start their journeys and join the Clemson Family. #ALLIN
— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 21, 2022
Seeing all of the new additions to @ClemsonFB has got us fired up ‼️#We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/5fPLtfuZJz
— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 21, 2022
Let's get to work 🐅#We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/JdCSdk7fJP
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 21, 2022
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!