Clemson signees' uncle, national TV host on how recruits love Swinney's NIL comments

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s comments on Name, Image and Likeness during Wednesday’s signing day press conference drew reactions from many across the nation.

“For me we built this program on NIL, we really did. It is probably different from what you are thinking though. We built this program in God’s name, image and likeness. And that is how I look at it,” said Swinney.

Fox & Friends weekend host Will Cain had a personal take on Swinney’s NIL comments. Cain’s nephew Harris Sewell signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

“So sportswriters hate that,” Cain said on Fox News. “Dabo is not popular among sports journos because he constantly talks about God, the role in the program and how he has built that program. And I will tell you one thing. While sports journos may dislike it, recruits love it.”

Clemson has a new fan now that Sewell has signed with the Tigers.

“Everyone knows I am a huge Texas Longhorns fan so now I have divided loyalties for the next three to four years. I don’t think they will ever meet, except possibly in the expanded playoffs. I hope I am never in that situation but I am now a Clemson fan for three to four years,” said Cain.