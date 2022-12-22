Etienne on pace for 1K

Football

December 22, 2022

Travis Etienne needs just 83 rushing yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Impressive, seeing as how the Jacksonville Jaguars running back missed all of his rookie season in 2021 due to injury and started this season as the team’s No. 2 back.

He would be Clemson’s first 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL since CJ Spiller had 1,244 yards back in 2012 with the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars are set to play the New York Jets on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

