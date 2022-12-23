Clemson legend gets honored

Former Clemson and NFL wide receiver Jacoby Ford, who was awarded this year’s Palm Beach County Legends Award, was recognized recently at the Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl luncheon.

The Palm Beach County Legends Award honors those in the county who have made notable achievements and contributions to the game of football. Previous honorees include Howard Schnellenberger (2014), Reidel Anthony (2015), John Carney (2016), Steve Walsh (2017), Brad Banks (2018), Santonio Holmes (2019) and Pierre Garcon (2021).

A native of Palm Beach County, a dual-sport athlete at Clemson and player for three NFL teams, Ford was one of the Tigers’ greatest track athletes and also excelled on the gridiron, finishing his football career with 4,086 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdown receptions. The wide receiver also ranked sixth in school history in career kickoff return yards with 1,124 and was eighth in punt return yards with 479.

The Cardinal Newman High School product went on to play in the NFL for five years with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders after being selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Check out the following video of Ford, a Clemson Hall of Famer, being honored by the Boca Raton Bowl:

WATCH: The @BocaBowl honored their latest Palm Beach County legend and @JacobyFord12 knows what it is that makes this area so special on the football field. pic.twitter.com/Auv29djNo5 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) December 20, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

