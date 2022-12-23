How Clemson's 2023 class stacks up against South Carolina

With the early signing period officially underway, Clemson picked up another solid recruiting class on Wednesday with a 2023 group that is 27 players deep and ranks within the top 15 classes in the country. Here’s how the Tigers latest recruiting class stacks up against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2023 class.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Clemson’s class ranks No. 11 overall, boasting 26 high school signees and one transfer, four-star former Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, while South Carolina garnered the No. 16 class in the nation with 21 high school signees and four transfers.

The Tigers 26 signees hail from eight different states with 11 of those coming from the Peach State. Beamer and the Gamecocks’ 21 signees represent nine different states with the majority (6) coming from Georgia as well. In terms of recruiting in the Palmetto State, both programs picked up a few in-state natives with Clemson having three and South Carolina with four.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff brought in one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-stars highlighted by Top 100 defensive linemen Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Tomarrion Parker as well as Alabama 4-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina among many others.

This year’s Gamecock class has 12 four-stars, and nine three-star recruits along with four transfers that will come in handy for South Carolina’s meeting versus Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl later this month.

Despite the untimely departures of tight end Jaheim Bell and offensive lineman Marshawn Lloyd earlier this month, South Carolina added four transfers in offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo and running back Mario Anderson Jr. along with two SEC tight ends in Trey Knox (Arkansas) and Nick Elksnis (Florida).

Clemson’s 2023 class becomes the fourteenth top 25 recruiting class under Swinney since 2008 while the Gamecocks class is Beamer’s second top 25 class in his two-season tenure.