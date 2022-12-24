Bronco's head coach praises former Tiger's recent success

Former Tiger DT Deshawn Williams has been a really stepping it up the last few weeks on the field. Williams had a 2.5 sack performance last week. As well as a 2 sack game 2 weeks before vs the Ravens.

His late season run has stood out to his head coach as well, who mentioned it in his press conference earlier in the week.

“99. (Williams) I mean, watching him go out there and get those sacks, it’s just unbelievable. Like you said, a guy that’s been cut so many times, they love this game. Those are the kind of guys you want in the locker room.”

You could tell by the way his coach perks up, how much he enjoys the way Williams is playing.