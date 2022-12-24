DJ makes it official, announces his new team

DJ makes it official, announces his new team

Football

DJ makes it official, announces his new team

By December 24, 2022 5:38 pm

By |

DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even.  On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet below:

Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game on Dec. 3 after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.

DJ Uiagalelei heading to the Pac-12

By  | December 23, 2022 10:24 pm ET 

NCAAF: Florida State vs LSU)
Pause
Next video
0:00 / 0:56

Full-screen
NCAAF: Las Vegas Bowl)
Pause
Next video
0:00 / 0:00

Full-screen

NCAAF: Florida State vs LSU)
0:00
Pause
Next video
0:00 / 0:00

Full-screen

DJ Uiagalelei has found his new college home.

Just a day after graduating from Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei has settled on where he will continue his college career.  Sources tell The Clemson Insider that the former Clemson quarterback will be heading to the Pac-12 to play for Oregon State.  DJ will get a chance to battle his younger brother Matayo who committed to Oregon. this week.

Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game on Dec. 3 after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and seven more scores.

A former five-star prospect from California, Uiagalelei completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear the last few weeks. And it doesn’t seem to to be stopping anytime soon. Despite freezing cold rain and high winds, the Jags took care of (…)

reply
4hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)

reply
5hr

A week after being let go by the Green Bay Packers, veteran WR Sammy Watkins is active for his first game back as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unknown how much he will play today, but it’s expected he (…)

19hr

DJ Uiagalelei has found his new college home. Just a day after graduating from Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei has settled on where he will continue his college career.  Sources tell The Clemson Insider that (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home