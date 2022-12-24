DJ makes it official, announces his new team

DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even. On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet below:

Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game on Dec. 3 after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.