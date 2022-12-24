DJ makes it official, announces his new team

DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even. On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State.
Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet below:
Next stop. . . Corvallis 🥷🏿 #TMC🏁 pic.twitter.com/9ymKFKqdUa
— DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) December 24, 2022
Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game on Dec. 3 after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.
DJ Uiagalelei heading to the Pac-12
DJ Uiagalelei has found his new college home.
Just a day after graduating from Clemson, DJ Uiagalelei has settled on where he will continue his college career. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that the former Clemson quarterback will be heading to the Pac-12 to play for Oregon State. DJ will get a chance to battle his younger brother Matayo who committed to Oregon. this week.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and seven more scores.
A former five-star prospect from California, Uiagalelei completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22.