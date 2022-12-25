Pat McAfee goes on Trevor Lawrence rant

Pat McAfee goes on passionate rant on his show this week praising former Tiger QB Trevor Lawrence.

“These last 7-8 games Trevor Lawrence with Doug Pederson, he has been spectacular!”

McAfee pointed out Lawrence’s significant improvement from his rookie season and how some were talking about him being a potential bust after his rookie year. He discussed how now he is now playing like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He’s large. He’s athletic. And he’s a tough sum bitch,” said McAfee.

Check out the clip from the show below.