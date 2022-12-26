Did Lawrence stay at No. 1 in ESPN's re-draft of the 2021 NFL draft?

Trevor Lawrence, of course, became the first player in Clemson history to be selected with the first overall pick in an NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars grabbed the star quarterback to kick off the 2021 draft on April 29, 2021.

Would Lawrence still have been the top choice if ESPN re-picked that draft class?

They did, with ESPN recently re-drafting the top 15 picks of the 2021 NFL draft (subscription required), and Lawrence stayed put as the No. 1 overall pick of the Jaguars in ESPN’s re-draft.

“There are plenty of directions the Jaguars could go in a 2021 re-draft — Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is among the league’s elite players, and quarterback Justin Fields has been amazing in Chicago — but the Jaguars got it right the first time,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller Miller wrote. “Lawrence had a rocky rookie season, but he has had an awakening and is playing franchise quarterback-level football.”

After struggling as a rookie under embattled former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence has had a resurgent second season in Jacksonville under first-year coach Doug Pederson.

Last season, Lawrence threw only 12 touchdown passes and had a league-high-tying 17 interceptions. But in 15 games this season, Lawrence has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,749 yards and 24 touchdowns with only seven picks. He ranks in the top 10 in the league in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Lawrence has thrown for 14 touchdowns and just one interception in his last seven games, leading the Jags to a 5-2 record in the span. They are now 7-8 overall and currently in first place in the AFC South heading into their game at the Houston Texans this Sunday.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

