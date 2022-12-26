Former Tiger frustrated

A former Clemson football standout didn’t mince words following his NFL team’s most recent loss.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett wore his emotions on his sleeve following the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Falcons were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss coupled with the Carolina Panthers’ win over the Detroit Lions.

It’s the fifth straight season in which the Falcons won’t be part of the NFL’s postseason. Watch part of Jarrett’s interview with local media below, via Fox 5 Atlanta reporter Justin Felder.

Photo credit: Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports