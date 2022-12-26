Taking inventory: Kicker

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center, defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, cornerback and safety have already been assessed.

Next up is kicker.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

The kicking game has continued to be one of the ACC’s most consistent thanks to B.T. Potter.

The Tigers’ fifth-year placekicker has connected on nearly 81% of his field goals (21 of 26). He’s Clemson’s all-time leading scorer by a specialist, and he’s the first kicker in ACC history to score 100 points in four consecutive seasons. Potter heads into the bowl game with a chance to set virtually every career record for a Clemson kicker.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is this is it for Potter, who will play in his last game for the Tigers in the Orange Bowl. That leaves a massive void for the Tigers to fill in the kicking game heading into the offseason. Robert Gunn III was recruited as the heir apparent, but five kickoffs and an extra point are the extent of the redshirt freshman’s game experience at this point. Walk-on Jonathan Weitz has appeared in seven career games.

Who’s leaving?

Potter

Who’s staying?

Gunn, Weitz

Who’s joining?

No scholarship players

