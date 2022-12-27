Allen makes decision on his future

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Davis Allen has made his decision.

Clemson’s senior tight end could return to school for another season since he has a COVID year to use, but that won’t be happening. Allen revealed Tuesday that the Orange Bowl will be his final game at Clemson.

Allen said he entertained the idea of returning for one more season but ultimately decided against it.

“It was tough,” Allen said. “It was kind of in the back of my head the whole time near the end of the year, and then after Charlotte (the ACC championship game), I really thought about it. But I’m at peace with my decision and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Allen, who graduated with a degree in marketing earlier this month, saved his best for last. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is second on the team with 35 receptions while his 394 receiving yards are third-most on the team. He’s also tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches. All three are career-highs for Allen, who’s going through his second season as a starter.

Perhaps the most complete tight end on the roster, Allen has also helped block for the ACC’s No. 5 rushing offense. He said he always feels like there are aspects of his game that could use some polishing, but Allen said he’s accomplished the two primary objectives he had coming into what he always knew might be his last season at Clemson.

Allen and the rest of the seventh-ranked Tigers, fresh off their ACC title game rout of North Carolina earlier this month, will go for their 12th win of the season Friday against No. 6 Tennessee.

“I wanted to make sure that I was the best teammate I could be,” Allen said. “And honestly I wanted to make sure whatever was required of me, whether that was 30 plays and 30 of those plays were blocking, I wanted to make sure I did my job and help the team win.”

Allen said he has received a projected NFL draft grade and added he’s satisfied with it, though he wanted to keep specifics under wraps. That evaluation could also change based on how Allen performs on the pre-draft circuit, which will include playing in the Senior Bowl next month.

As for what an NFL team will be getting in him as a player, Allen said that’s simple.

“I will do whatever is needed of me and more even if I have to hold the water on the sideline,” he said. “Just someone who is committed and is going to be the ultimate team player.”

But Allen said the majority of his current thoughts are centered on his last game as a Tiger.

“I’ve really tried to just keep all of that out. I’ll start thinking about that this (next) week,” Allen said of the draft talk. “I really, really have tried this year to focus on this team, what we were trying to do and what we were trying to accomplish.”

Allen has 84 catches for 902 yards and 12 touchdown receptions for his career.