Starting defensive lineman 'leaning' this direction regarding future

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — While Bryan Bresee insisted he hasn’t thought about his future beyond the Orange Bowl, another starter along Clemson’s defensive front has.

And K.J. Henry said there’s a certain direction in which he’s leaning.

Clemson’s veteran defensive end said Friday’s game against Tennessee may not be it for his college career. In fact, Henry said he’s “leaning” toward returning for yet another season.

Henry, who’s in his fifth season in the Tigers’ program, was also in a playful mood during his meeting with the media Wednesday morning. He joked about how the decisions of other seniors and graduate players with remaining eligibility, including Bresee and fellow defensive tackle Tyler Davis, are contingent on what he decides to do.

“There’s some conversations to be had,” Henry quipped.

It’s important to take these comments with a grain of salt. Some of the comments from players this week don’t match what The Clemson Insider has heard regarding their decision-making process.

Henry, who will turn 24 next month, already has multiple degrees from Clemson, but he’s among those that has another year of eligibility if he decides to use it because of the COVID season in 2020. He’s notched a career-high 56 tackles this season to go with nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.