Klubnik runs it in for Clemson's first touchdown of the night

After Clemson did not see the end zone for the entirety of the first three quarters of play, quarterback Cade Klubnik made it happen with a four-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers within one score of the Volunteers.

Clemson’s offense got it done thanks to Will Shipley’s 21 yards rushing and four carries along with Klubnik’s four completions for 39 yards to three different receivers in Joseph Ngata, Cole Turner and Jake Briningstool en route to the Klubnik touchdown run.

The drive eclipsed in 12 plays for 71 yards in 10:01.