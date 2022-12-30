Lawrence responds to Gamecock fans

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was booed by South Carolina fans when he appeared on the jumbotron during Friday’s Gator Bowl between the Gamecocks and Notre Dame in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jags.

Lawrence, who went undefeated against South Carolina during his career as a Tiger, saw the video of him being booed and took to Twitter with a response:

