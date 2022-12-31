Defensive lineman to return for another season

One of Clemson’s top defensive linemen has made a decision about his future.

Defensive end Justin Mascoll has already spent five seasons in the Tigers’ program, but the senior has decided to use his COVID year to return for a sixth. The Clemson Insider has known Mascoll’s intentions for a while but wanted to let him announce his decision publicly, something he did late Friday following the Tigers’ Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

Mascoll spent most of this season as a top backup at the position but started three games, including the Orange Bowl in place of Myles Murphy, who opted out of the game after declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this month. He finished the season with 19 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.

He has started 14 games in his career.