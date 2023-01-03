5 questions for Clemson football in 2023

Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee was a bitter end to the 2022 season for the Tigers. It also triggered the start of an offseason that comes with its share of questions.

Here are five pressing inquiries for the program heading into next season:

What tweaks will be made?

Clemson went through this season with first-year coordinators in Wesley Goodwin and Brandon Streeter. While both sides of the ball did some good things, there’s certainly room to improve.

Goodwin’s defense finished in the top 30 nationally in points and yards allowed, but the unit had trouble preventing the big play, particularly through the air. Clemson, which allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the ACC, yielded 60 plays of at least 20 yards, 21 plays of at least 30 and 10 plays of at least 40. Those are bottom-half-of-the-ACC numbers.

Offensively, the running game became the bread and butter of Streeter’s unit behind 1,000-yard rusher Will Shipley. Yet there were multiple times throughout the season when Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged Clemson either didn’t utilize the ground game enough or went away from it too soon. It was even more strange considering the pedestrian nature of a passing game that still needs plenty of work.

It was a learning experience for both coordinators, one that figures to come with some changes in approach. Exactly how much remains to be seen.

Can Cade Klubnik take the next step?

Klubnik showed flashes of what made him Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback prospect. Now the Tigers need the freshman to find more consistency to his game as Clemson officially enters the Klubnik era.

Klubnik didn’t get his first career start until the Orange Bowl but played in nine other games this season. Many of those sample sizes were small, but Klubnik played almost the entire second half in a comeback win over Syracuse before essentially taking over the reins of the offense in an impressive relief appearance in the ACC championship game.

Klubnik finished the season with a completion rate of 61% and threw more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2). Now that he’s gotten his proverbial feet wet, Clemson will be expecting more out of Klubnik as he makes the freshman-to-sophomore jump. It’s a key year of development for Klubnik and a position that the Tigers need to be better after a couple of average seasons of performance.

How much attrition will there be?

Clemson’s roster is going to look different next season. The question is how much different?

The Tigers are losing their share of seniors who are out of eligibility like veteran placekicker B.T. Potter. Others, such as defensive stars Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson as well as offensive tackle Jordan McFadden and tight end Davis Allen, have already declared for the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, nine players have gone into the transfer portal so far.

The current portal window will close Jan. 18, but another one will open May 1, so it won’t be until spring when Clemson knows exactly who all plans to come back for the fall. But the Tigers will find out over the next couple of weeks who else is going pro.

While center Will Putnam and defensive end Justin Mascoll have already announced their intentions to return next season, Clemson is still awaiting decisions from defensive linemen K.J. Henry, Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. And keep an eye out for Joseph Ngata, Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips, senior starters who could use their COVID year to return for one more season. The deadline to declare for this year’s draft is Jan. 16.

How will Clemson fill out its recruiting class?

Clemson will put the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class over the next few months. What exactly will that look like?

That’s hard to say.

The bulk of it was put together during December’s early signing period. Clemson addressed many of its needs there but not all. And depending on who decides to stay and go on the current roster, more could pop up.

Barring some unexpected transfers, there won’t be a ton of late additions, though, since Clemson is close to the 85-man scholarship limit. But since most of the top high school players have already signed, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Tigers grab some more from the transfer portal. An impact receiver, defensive linemen and a defensive back or two would be good places to start.

Can Clemson get back to the College Football Playoff?

After six straight playoff appearances, the Tigers have now missed out on the CFP two years in a row, causing some to wonder whether or not Swinney’s program can regain its status as an elite in the sport.

Klubnik’s aforementioned development will go a long way toward answering this question, but quarterback isn’t the only position where the Tigers need more consistent production in order to give themselves a real chance.

They’ll also have to manage a schedule that includes home games against Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina as well as trips to Miami, NC State and South Carolina.

