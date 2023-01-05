More good news as another starter announces return

More good news as another starter announces return

Clemson got more good news on Thursday, as another starter announced his return.

Senior cornerback Sheridan Jones announced via social media that he is coming back to Clemson for his fifth season in 2023.

Jones was credited with 31 tackles (1.5 for loss) and a pass breakup in 521 defensive snaps over 10 games (all starts) in 2022.

The Norfolk, Va., native has 83 tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 1,376 defensive snaps over 48 games (21 starts) during his Clemson career from 2019-22.

Starting Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips also announced Thursday that he is returning for his fifth season in 2023.

