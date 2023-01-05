What Shipley will remember most about his 1,000-yard season

While it may not have ended like he had hoped, Will Shipley enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at Clemson.

The Tigers’ running back achieved a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by any Clemson player in three years. Shipley finished the season with 1,182 rushing yards, becoming the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Travis Etienne did it in 2019. Shipley also rushed for 15 touchdowns, second-most in the ACC.

But it’s not the yards or the scores that Shipley will remember the most about his second year as a Tiger, which came to a bitter end last week with Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. Shipley said his biggest takeaway from the season is the bonds he’s forged off the field with other players, some of whom he’s called a teammate for the last time.

“I think the toughest part about it is you just remember the relationships and what you got from those,” Shipley said. “I think about (defensive lineman) K.J. (Henry) and what he’s done for me. He took me under his wing right when I got here, and I’ve learned more from him than I could every ask. So I think that’s the biggest thing for me is all the relationships.”

As for what Shipley and his teammates accomplished on the field during the season, there was good mixed with some other bad. Clemson pulled off its 12th straight season with double-digit wins and won its latest ACC championship, but the Tigers missed out on the College Football Playoff for the second straight year and saw its seven-game win streak against in-state rival South Carolina snapped.

But Shipley said he has no regrets about the effort the group put forth.

“You look overall on the year, it’s not where we wanted to get,” he said. “Not where we wanted to be and not how we wanted to finish, but there’s no doubt we competed.”