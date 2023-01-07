NC State adds ACC transfer QB

NC State adds ACC transfer QB

Football

NC State adds ACC transfer QB

By January 7, 2023 4:57 pm

By |

NC State has added a quarterback from the transfer portal that is very familiar with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Saturday former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced that he is heading to play for the Pack.

Armstrong had a record setting season in 2021 with 4,449 yards passing and 31 touchdowns.  This year under coach Tony Elliott his numbers dipped as he had 2,210 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home