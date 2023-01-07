NC State adds ACC transfer QB

NC State has added a quarterback from the transfer portal that is very familiar with the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Saturday former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced that he is heading to play for the Pack.
Final chapter🐺 pic.twitter.com/CEmFLLKQ4B
— Brennan Armstrong (@bstrong34) January 7, 2023
Armstrong had a record setting season in 2021 with 4,449 yards passing and 31 touchdowns. This year under coach Tony Elliott his numbers dipped as he had 2,210 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.