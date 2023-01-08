Lawrence hooks his O-line up with a nice surprise

Trevor Lawrence took good care of his offensive line over the holidays.

The former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback had a nice holiday surprise for his offensive linemen.

Lawrence, a Breitling brand ambassador since last July, presented his 12 offensive linemen with Breitling watches during a private dinner. According to the Breitling website, the price range for the watches is $4,350 to $14,400.

Check out the Jaguars’ video of Lawrence’s surprise to those who keep him protected on Sundays:

QB1 hooked his O-Line up with some hardware!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QbuLOn4Qf2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 6, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

