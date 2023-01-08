'Something really special': Outgoing Clemson star impressed with Klubnik's leadership

He only saw him start one game, but Bryan Bresee got an up-close look at Cade Klubnik’s makeup throughout this season.

Clemson’s outgoing star defensive lineman, who lined up against Klubnik every day in practice, said he believes the Tigers’ offense is in good hands with its young quarterback.

“He’s a great, natural leader,” Bresee said following Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss. “He’s done a great job with that whether he was starting or not. Just taking a hold on the offense and leading them.”

Klubnik spent most of the season as D.J. Uiagalelei’s backup, but the true freshman had his moments. He came on in relief of Uiagalelei to play most of the second half against Syracuse on Oct. 22, helping the Tigers erase an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win. He also relieved D.J. Uiagalelei for the final time three series into the Tigers’ ACC championship win over North Carolina last month, a 20-of-24 passing, two-touchdown performance that earned him his first career start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

The season finale was a mixed bag for Klubnik, who went 30 of 54 passing and accounted for 371 yards of offense. But he also tossed two interceptions and had some mental gaffes that served as a reminder of his youth.

With Uiagalelei transferring to Oregon State, Clemson’s offense is Klubnik’s to lead permanently. Bresee said he gave Klubnik some words of encouragement “here or there” throughout the season but largely left the advice to those on the offensive side of the ball.

But Bresee, who’s headed to the NFL after three seasons at Clemson, indicated he believes the offense is in good hands moving forward based on how he’s seen Klubnik handle himself over the past year.

“He did a great job of taking it on and just looked like a veteran out there for the most part,” Bresee said. “How he led the offense was something really special to see from a freshman.”

Klubnik played in 10 games this season, completing 61% of his passes for 697 yards with two touchdown passes and three picks. He also ran for 139 yards and two scores.

