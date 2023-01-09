Good news on Mike Williams

It looks like a former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL avoided a major injury on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gave a positive update regarding Mike Williams on Monday, telling reporters that he did not suffer a fracture or muscle injury in his back.

Instead, per Staley, Williams’ MRI showed a contusion. Staley said the Chargers expect him to return to practice this week and that the “indication” right now is he will be able to play in their Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Williams’ injury on Sunday led to Staley being criticized for playing the team’s starters in a meaningless game against the Denver Broncos that had no impact on the playoff seedings. The former Tiger’s back injury appeared serious at first, as he had to be carted off the field in the second quarter.

Williams has missed some time this season due to an ankle injury but has 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

This is good news. https://t.co/dTQISF9dkI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the indication given to him is that WR Mike Williams is expected to play on Saturday vs. Jacksonville. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) January 9, 2023

