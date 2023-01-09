Thomas details decision to return to Clemson, second bout of rehab

A clean bill of health.

That’s what Xavier Thomas is looking for heading into the offseason. And it’s the biggest reason why Clemson’s veteran edge rusher is still playing college football.

Thomas recently announced his decision to return for a sixth season, making for a stay at Clemson that’s been longer than he ever expected. But Thomas, a former five-star recruit, is still recovering from a bone in his foot that broke twice this past season, limiting him to just three games.

Thomas, who ended up redshirting this season, initially sustained the fracture to his fifth metatarsal during fall camp but cracked the bone again in November during a practice. With Thomas facing a longer recovery this time around to ensure the bone fully heals, he said the timing wasn’t right for him to leave for the NFL since he likely wouldn’t have been able to participate in much of the pre-draft circuit.

Thomas did a name, image and likeness deal with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to come into the studio and discuss his return for one more season.

“Just not being able to play in what was supposed to be my last year, it’s not what I wanted to do and not what I wanted to accomplish,” Thomas said. “I didn’t want to take that risk in regards to the foot being fully healed. I wouldn’t have been able to participate in the (NFL scouting) combine or any Senior Bowl games or anything like that. So I definitely wanted to come back and have a fully healthy year under my belt before I take my talent to the next level.”

Thomas is still wearing a protective boot after having a second surgery done in mid-November. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder reinjured the foot leading up to Clemson’s game at Notre Dame on Nov. 4 and is being more cautious with his rehab this time around.

He said he will be in the boot until at least late February.

“It’s a three-month process in regards to healing,” Thomas said. “We took the bad bone out and put a bigger screw in there, and I’m letting that fully heal. I was on a scooter for about two months compared to last time. I was on it for about a week. It was just a shorter process, so this time we’re taking a lot more precaution and going through a lot more rehab.”

Thomas has 30 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 49 career games for the Tigers.

Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.

