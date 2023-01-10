4-star CB target talks Clemson ahead of elite junior day visit

This highly regarded Clemson cornerback target is set to return to campus later this month.

Asaad Brown of Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) will be back in town for the Tigers’ Jan. 28 elite junior day.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star class of 2024 prospect ahead of the upcoming visit. Brown, who hopes to play early at the next level, spoke about what he wants to find out from the Tigers’ coaching staff when he meets with them again in a couple of weeks.

“Well during this visit I’m going to ask the hard questions as far as depth and rotational snaps because I see that they are retaining a lot of seniors for the additional year,” he said. “I want to see how could I get on the field or in rotation with that much depth.”

Brown visited Clemson last June and picked up an offer from the Tigers while on campus. The 6-foot, 175-pound junior most recently made his way to Tiger Town for the NC State game this past October.

Clemson currently owns two commitments for the 2024 class, and one is a cornerback in Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin. But despite already having one player at Brown’s position on board, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has reassured Brown that he’s still a top target for the Tigers.

“I’m still high on board,” Brown said of what he’s heard from Reed heading into the visit this month, “and they have had one commit so far from the 2024 class so he will still be recruiting me.”

Brown, who lists 30-plus total offers, released a top 10 in September that included Clemson along with Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina, NC State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Where do the Tigers stand with him going into the elite junior day visit?

“Still in my top 5,” he said.

TCI asked Brown for his thoughts on what he saw this season from a couple of Clemson players he’s close to – freshman safety Sherrod Covil and senior cornerback Sheridan Jones, both of whom Brown has trained with as players from the same area.

“I expected to see Sherrod more but I understand he was a freshman,” said Brown, who was teammates with Covil at Oscar Smith.

“I was glad to see Sheridan healthy and back,” he added.

Brown is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 209 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 18 cornerback nationally in his class.

–Photo courtesy of Asaad Brown on Twitter (@AsaadJr)

