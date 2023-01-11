Where are Murphy, Bresee in McShay's updated draft rankings?

ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay released his updated NFL Draft rankings this week (subscription required), re-ranking his top 32 prospects for the 2023 draft.

McShay now has Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in this year’s draft class, up one spot from where he was previously ranked by McShay.

“With 6.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 29 pressures in 2022, Murphy drives back offensive tackles when rushing the passer — and he’s effective ripping under the tackle’s inside arm and powering upfield,” McShay wrote. “He takes too wide an arc at times, but he has the bend and closing burst to win with speed off the edge. His strength, quickness and active hands make him a problem when he kicks inside, too, though he doesn’t always seem to have a plan or counter ready.

“Murphy also has experience dropping in coverage (three pass breakups this season) and shows the strength and length to stack and shed offensive tackles defending the run (seven run stops). His tape is a little inconsistent, but he has an impressive toolbox.”

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee moved up one spot as well in McShay’s updated draft rankings and is ranked right behind Murphy as McShay’s No. 8 overall prospect.

“There’s no denying the talent on Bresee’s tape despite just 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss this season,” McShay wrote. “He is a dominant run defender with the upper-body strength to stack and shed. He also has the quick hands and feet to slip and split blockers. He locates the ball quickly and is an effective tackler, too. Bresee is powerful and flashes as a hands fighter when rushing the passer (22 pressures), and he’s effective running stunts and getting his hands up in passing lanes (two pass breakups).”

Bresee was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, while Murphy earned first-team all-conference honors.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

