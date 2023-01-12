A truly dominant season it has been for Wilkins

Christian Wilkins’ fourth NFL campaign has been a truly dominant one.

The former Clemson defensive lineman was all over the field making tackles every week and racked up nearly 100 of them over the course of the 2022 NFL regular season, helping his Miami Dolphins team make the playoffs in the process.

Wilkins recorded six tackles in the Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets this past Sunday, bringing his season total to 98 across 17 games.

Those 98 tackles are the most of any defensive tackle in the NFL during the 2022 regular season, and by far — DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for second among DTs in tackles with 74 apiece.

To put his incredible production into perspective, Wilkins’ 98 tackles are the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 1994.

It’s certainly been an impressive season for Wilkins, and it’s not over yet. He and the Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs this Sunday at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. (1 p.m., CBS).

Christian Wilkins with almost 100 tackles in the regular season at DT is a modern marvel. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 8, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

