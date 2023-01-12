Clemson set to hire high-profile assistant as next OC

Dabo Swinney is targeting one of the nation’s top young assistants as Clemson’s next offensive play caller.

Multiple sources tell The Clemson Insider that, barring any last-minute snags, the Tigers are expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to the same position. Riley, the younger brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley, won the Broyles Award this season as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Riley would replace Brandon Streeter, who was fired Thursday after just one season on the job. Streeter, a former recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Swinney, had been on the Tigers’ staff since 2015.

The 33-year-old Riley has made a quick ascension in the coaching ranks after finishing his playing career at Stephen F. Austin in 2010. Riley got his first Power Five job as an assistant at Kansas in 2016 before being hired as SMU’s offensive coordinator in 2020.

After two years calling plays for the Mustangs, he joined first-year coach Sonny Dykes’ staff at TCU, where Riley’s offense was one of the most potent in the sport in helping the Horned Frogs earn their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

TCU, which fell to Georgia in the CFP title game earlier this week, finished ninth in the FBS in scoring this season. The Horned Frogs also ranked in the top 40 in passing, rushing and total offense under Riley’s direction. Furthermore, he helped tutor TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top signal caller.

Clemson’s compensation committee is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon. The committee is expected then to approve the contract of an unnamed assistant football coach.

