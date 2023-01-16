Former Tiger discusses Streeter's departure

A major shakeup to Clemson’s staff occurred last week when Brandon Streeter was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Of course, that position has since been filled by former TCU and SMU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

After the news of Streeter being fired broke Thursday, former Clemson standout offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain joined ACCN’s ACC PM show to discuss Streeter’s departure.

Mac Lain was asked if he was surprised by the news.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “I thought that once you saw the offense, once you saw schematically the things that were happening, and quite honest, the reactions after some games and a lot of talk about hindsight, a lot of talk about ‘we should have done this and we didn’t.’ I think the writing was a little bit on the wall, but the biggest question was, will something be done, will a change be done? We know how loyal Coach Dabo Swinney is, and nothing about this is easy in any stretch of the imagination. Brandon Streeter, a great friend. Brandon Streeter, a great Clemson Tiger. A guy that a lot of people, they just think that he’s this play-caller. There’s awards at Clemson named after him for the things that he was able to do during his time as a Clemson quarterback.

“So, this is tough, but I think for Clemson to go and for Clemson to get back to where they expect to be, a change had to be made and we see it happen here.”

Mac Lain also talked about what he thinks must change with a Clemson offense that took steps in 2022 but has largely lost its explosion over the last two seasons.

Clemson finished seventh in the league in pass plays of 20 yards or more (41). The Tigers also ranked in the bottom half of the conference in scrimmage plays of at least 20 yards and had just 27 plays of 30 yards or more, which ranked outside the top 5.

“I think the explosion, I think tempo,” Mac Lain said. “You know, explosive plays, that’s the name of the game of college football right now. It used to be time of possession, it used to be first downs and all these different things where if you did this, you’re probably going to win a football game. Well now, in this new world, it’s all about those explosive plays, those big plays, and Clemson has to get back to that. Now is that a personnel issue? Absolutely. But play-calling at the top, that’s where you see changes happen quicker.”

