How Lawrence's confidence grew in sophomore season

After struggling as a rookie in 2021, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been stellar in his second NFL campaign while leading a remarkable turnaround season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last season, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick threw only 12 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions for a Jaguars team that had an NFL-worst 3-14 record and parted ways with embattled coach Urban Meyer after 13 games.

This season under new Jags coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence threw for 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions during the regular season while guiding the Jags to a 9-8 record. They won five straight games to close out the regular season, win the AFC South Division title and claim a spot in the playoffs.

Before incredibly rallying Jacksonville from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in what was the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history last Saturday night, Lawrence sat down with former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms to discuss how he bounced back from an inconsistent rookie season to lead his team to the playoffs.

Check out the interview below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

