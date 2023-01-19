Baseball Preview: Bakich In-depth Position Preview

Baseball Preview: Bakich In-depth Position Preview

Baseball

Baseball Preview: Bakich In-depth Position Preview

By January 19, 2023 1:15 pm

By |

Opening day is just a month away and excitement is building for Clemson baseball.  The Clemson Insider did our annual in-depth season preview with the head coach.

In this edition new Clemson head coach Erik Bakich discusses which players are battling for playing time at each position.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
7hr

Clemson Football tweeted out a cool video of Trevor reacting to the huge comeback win last weekend. Notedly, how the first player he finds happens to be former Tiger Tyler Shatley. Obviously, it could just be (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home