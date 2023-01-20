The Redshirt Files: Keith Adams Jr.

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others were able to save a year of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

First up is Keith Adams Jr.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 210

High school: Pine View (Utah)

The present: Adams, the son of former Clemson All-American Keith Adams, found himself in a backfield logjam stuck behind Will Shipley, Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace and Domonique Thomas, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship this season. Adams played just five offensive snaps in two games, finishing the season with three carries for 21 yards.

The future: Pace is no longer around after deciding to transfer to Virginia last month. But with Shipley and Mafah set to return at the top of the depth chart, the No. 3 spot is likely the highest Adams could climb next season. Thomas is still around and true freshmen Jarvis Green and Jamarius Haynes will also be joining the fold, so there will still be plenty of competition for carries. But Adams does have the advantage of being in the program for a full season.

Coachspeak: “He’s physical, he’s tough, and he’s a finisher. He scores a lot of touchdowns. He did that in Georgia, and he goes out to Utah and I think he led the state out there. So he’s got a mentality, and I love his spirit. He kind of plays running back like his dad played linebacker – just relentless and a high, high motor.” – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Adams

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

