Lawrence gets very high praise from fellow Giants D-lineman

On NFL Network’s NFL GameDay show, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo spoke about the “generational” matchup that will be seen in tonight’s NFC Divisional Playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

That key matchup in the trenches will pit former Tiger and current Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence against longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Lawrence is in his fourth season with the Giants, while Kelce is finishing up his 12th campaign with the Eagles.

Garafolo pointed out that it’s a battle for fans to keep a close eye on when the Eagles have the ball.

“I’ll tell you where to look when the Eagles are on offense — right in the middle of the offensive line, center Jason Kelce for Philly going up against Dexter Lawrence, the defensive tackle for the Giants,” Garafolo said. “A matchup many Giants folks told me could determine the outcome of this game.”

Garafolo noted that Lawrence has 29 quarterback pressures from the nose tackle position — 21 more than anybody else in the NFL this season, according to NextGen Stats.

Garafolo also mentioned the very high praise that fellow Giants Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams had for Lawrence, who earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors this season.

“(Williams) said he’s seen Lawrence do some things from the nose tackle spot that he’s never seen any defensive lineman ever do in that area,” Garafolo reported. “He called him a generational player.”

Of the 67,000 people expected to be in attendance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field tonight, Lawrence’s mom won’t be one of them, according to Garafolo.

“He said he told his mom she can’t come to the game, because she’ll go right back at these fans,” Garafolo said.

The Eagles-Giants game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

