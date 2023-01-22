RB target expects ‘great time in Tiger Town’ on elite junior day visit

Clemson will play host next weekend to the only running back prospect in the 2024 class with an offer from the Tigers to date.

David Eziomume, a four-star from North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Ga.), confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he’ll be back on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day Saturday, Jan. 28.

“It’s going to be a great time in Tiger Town, expecting to learn a lot and build new relationships with the staff,” Eziomume told TCI. “Always a great atmosphere every time I’m down there, I don’t expect less.”

Eziomume picked up an offer from Clemson when he visited for the Syracuse game this past October. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior then returned to Tiger Town for the regular season rivalry finale against South Carolina in late November.

Is there anything in particular that he’s hoping to get out of the upcoming elite junior day visit?

“Not really,” he said, “just more of a connection and to see where I’m at with these coaches.”

Before he’s back at Clemson, Eziomume expects to be paid a visit Monday by running backs coach C.J. Spiller, as well as head man Dabo Swinney.

“Spiller and Coach Swinney will actually visit my school on the 23rd, looking forward to that,” he said.

Kansas State and Colorado offered Eziomume this past week, joining schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh and South Carolina on his lengthy offer list, along with Clemson.

Where do the Tigers stand with their lone running back offer entering next weekend’s visit?

“Knowing I’m the only back they’ve recruited in the ‘24 class is something special,” he said. “They stand high and I talk highly about Clemson even though I don’t really have a top school prediction.”

Eziomume went to Georgia Tech for its junior day last weekend.

He is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2024 class by Rivals, which tabs him as the No. 159 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.

–Photo courtesy of David Eziomume on Twitter (@EziomumeDaee)

