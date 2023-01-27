Galloway details freak injury

A Clemson starter is recovering after sustaining a freak injury.

Brevin Galloway isn’t expected to play in the Tigers’ game at Florida State on Saturday after Clemson’s veteran guard recently underwent emergency surgery for testicular torsion, a condition that reduces blood supply to the testicles. Galloway revealed his injury through a series of social media posts.

In an Instagram story posted Thursday night, Galloway said he went to the team facilities that morning for a weightlifting session and took a nap afterward. He discovered the injury after waking up from his nap.

“I go to the doctor and I have surgery three hours later,” Galloway said in his story.

In another story posted Friday morning, Galloway revealed his diagnosis along with the symptoms, which include severe pain and swelling, “just (because) I’m actually finding out how serious it actually is,” he wrote. Galloway tweeted Thursday following his surgery that he’s “good” in his recovery.



“(I don’t know) what happened today but it was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced,” Galloway tweeted. “We good though.”

It’s unclear exactly how long the Tigers will be without Galloway, who’s averaging 10.6 points and shooting 33% from 3-point range this season. Galloway posted in one of his Instagram stories that he would “be back in 7 days,” which would have him missing multiple games. A team spokesperson said Galloway’s status is day to day.

His absence is the latest attrition to hit a Clemson backcourt that’s played the last three games without point guard Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway, both of whom have been dealing with foot injuries. Clemson coach Brad Brownell said earlier in the week Hunter and Hemenway are heading in the right direction with their recovery, though it’s unclear whether or not either player will be available Saturday.

Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC) enters the weekend with a one-game lead on Virginia in the loss column atop the ACC standings.

