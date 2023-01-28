Clemson offers younger brother of current Tiger

The younger brother of a current Clemson football player picked up an offer from the Tigers on Saturday.

Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz — one of the prospects hosted by Clemson for the program’s elite junior day Saturday — announced the offer via Twitter on Saturday night.

Woodaz, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect in the 2024 class, is of course the younger brother of Clemson rising sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz.

More than a dozen schools have extended scholarship offers to Drew, whose offer list includes schools such as Vanderbilt, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, USF and others.

Drew camped at Clemson last summer and made multiple gameday recruiting visits to Tiger Town this past fall.

Drew told The Clemson Insider recently that suiting up with Wade at Clemson would be a dream come true for them.

“I mean, I’d love to go to Clemson,” Drew said. “Playing with my brother again, it’d be making our dreams come true, and it’s been a dream school of mine since I was a kid. So, they’re always up there.”

