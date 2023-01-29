Etienne: 2022 season was 'a warmup for me'

After missing all of his rookie season in 2021 with a Lisfranc injury that he suffered in the preseason, Travis Etienne stayed healthy for the duration of his second year in the league and had a highly productive campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moving forward, Etienne is looking to build upon the success he had in 2022. There’s a lot the former Clemson running back wants to work on in his game this offseason, including muscling up and gaining even more speed.

“I feel like I want to come back bigger, stronger, faster,” Etienne said. “I feel like just working on my patience a little more, my footwork, just pass protection. I feel like as a running back, you continue to get better, as a football player, you continue to get better, and I feel like I want to really critique my film and just kind of work on my all-around game.

“I was really happy I was healthy this whole season. I just want to put on a little muscle mass, a little more weight, because those guys are really big.”

Etienne put up big numbers during the 2022 regular season, rushing for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns to go with 35 receptions for 316 more yards. In Jacksonville’s two playoff games, Etienne added 171 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Despite the strong statistics, the 2021 first-round pick had his sights set on an even bigger year in his first season in head coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

“I really had a bigger year planned for myself,” Etienne said. “That’s just kind of the belief I have in myself, the system that Doug has around here. I feel like there were times that I wasn’t playing my best ball, but I feel like at the end of the season when the team needed me most, I started playing my best ball and that’s what matters, and I feel like I’m going to take that momentum next year and move forward with it.”

In Etienne’s mind, his 2022 season was just a warmup act for what’s to come in the future, and he doesn’t think he has “even scratched the surface” of his potential.

“I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I’m capable of out there on the football field,” he said. “I feel like this year was kind of like a warmup for me, just getting my feet wet. And I feel like next year, I’m going to be my best version of myself, and I can’t wait.”

