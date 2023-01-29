What They Are Saying: Prospects at Clemson's 'elite retreat'

Clemson played host to a bunch of big-time prospects on Saturday for the program’s elite junior day, or what the Tigers dubbed as their “elite retreat” for top targets in the 2024 class.

Many of the recruits that traveled to Tiger Town took to Twitter with reactions to their experiences at the elite junior day.

Check out what some of the prospects are saying below:

🐅? — Christian Bentancur (@cbentancur18) January 29, 2023

Had a great time at Tiger town last night. Side note: Did you know Dabo means I will give in Latin. #GoTigers 🐅🐅🐅 #BUILTTRAINTOUGH @Coach__TA @train0187 @GregPort17 pic.twitter.com/h53zeCFYrf — Blake Franks (@blizz_blake) January 29, 2023

Tufff 🐅🐅 — Christian Bentancur (@cbentancur18) January 29, 2023

Dabo means I will give in Latin .. crazy huh? — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) January 29, 2023

Awesome time at Clemson Elite Junior Day !!! 🐅 @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/YrwhxT0OzK — ᴮ⁶ (@BrayStaley) January 29, 2023

Had a great time at Clemson Elite Jr Day yesterday! @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/yeN9AM4YWr — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) January 29, 2023

Home 🐅 — Christian Bentancur (@cbentancur18) January 29, 2023

Clemson is Family! Great visit🐅 pic.twitter.com/Z6O2f08daa — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) January 29, 2023

Welcome to the family!! 🐅 — Christian Bentancur (@cbentancur18) January 29, 2023

