Nation’s No. 1 LB recaps elite junior day visit, says Clemson ‘a great fit’

Sammy Brown has been to Clemson a bunch of times, and the nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class returned to Tiger Town on Saturday.

Once again, Brown had a blast on campus, and the five-star prospect from Jefferson (Ga.) High School recapped his elite junior day visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“I thought everything about (Saturday) really just reinforced what I knew about Clemson,” Brown said. “Just a really great experience and had a great time catching up with coaches and other recruits.”

Brown was accompanied by his mother and father for Clemson’s elite junior day, or what the Tigers dubbed as their “elite retreat” for top targets in the 2024 class.

“They both kinda had the same summary as I did,” Brown said, regarding how his parents enjoyed the visit.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound blue-chipper cited going to Dabo Swinney’s house for dinner as the highlight of his elite junior day experience.

“We played basketball and did other things around his house,” Brown said. “It was really cool to interact with other recruits and even some coaches.”

Speaking of the coaches, they reiterated to Brown – who received Clemson’s first class of 2024 offer last March – that he remains a priority target for the Tigers.

“The coaches’ messages are always super positive. I’m their guy, they want me,” Brown said. “They’ve only offered one other true inside ‘backer in my class. So, they’ve definitely backed up that claim.”

Brown told TCI last week that Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State are the schools he has been focusing on, along with Clemson.

TCI asked Brown if Saturday’s visit changed anything about where the Tigers stand in his recruitment.

“I really like Clemson,” he said. “They’re top to bottom one of the best in college football. They’re a great fit for me whether it be on or off the field. I really like what they have done and where they’re going.”

Brown, who owns more than two dozen total offers, is rated as a five-star prospect by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. Both of those consider him the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class, while he is ranked as high as the No. 6 overall prospect in his class regardless of position by 247Sports.

–Photo courtesy of Sammy Brown on Twitter (@sammybrown_)

